David Torn/High Low Duo

The Local
Sun, 17 Dec, 2:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Doors: 1pm, wine and beer available

Event start: 2pm

A double bill! Improviser, film composer and soundscape artist Torn approaches the far sonic edges of guitar and the High Low Duo with guitarists Jack Petruzzelli and Cameron Greider play original surf...

Presented by Hudson Valley Live.

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

