DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Doors: 1pm, wine and beer available
Event start: 2pm
A double bill! Improviser, film composer and soundscape artist Torn approaches the far sonic edges of guitar and the High Low Duo with guitarists Jack Petruzzelli and Cameron Greider play original surf...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.