Eddie Chacon - Holy Hell

Jameson Urban Routes - Sessão 1

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€24

About

O icónico festival Jameson Urban Routes está finalmente de regresso ao Musicbox nos dias 2, 3 e 4 de Novembro.

Sessão #1 | 2 de Novembro | 20h30

Eddie Chacon + Ana Frango Elétrico + Romeu Bairos

Presented by CTL - Cultural Trend Lisboa Lda

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open8:00 pm

