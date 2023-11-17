DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swiftogeddon: The Taylor Swift Club Night

Between The Bridges
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£22.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The clubnight dedicated to worshipping at the altar of Taylor Swift is returning to Between the Bridges in London for another very special autumn show! We'll be bringing you non-stop Swifty: deep cuts, extended mixes, fan favourites and all the hits!

Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

