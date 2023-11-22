Top track

Danny Brown's Bruiser Thanksgiving X

Russell Industrial Center
Wed, 22 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $46.61

About

Danny Brown returns home to Detroit with JPEGMafia for the final stop on the sold-out Scaring The Hoes tour. Join us at Russell Industrial Center for Bruiser Thanksgiving X!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

Danny Brown, JPEGmafia

Venue

Russell Industrial Center

1600 Clay St, Detroit, MI 48211, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

