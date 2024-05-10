DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Since their inception in summer 2019 following a jam session between friends and an unshakable catchy hook , Afflecks Palace have always taken a truly DIY approach. Choosing to write, produce and release music through their own indie label; Spirit Of Spike
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.