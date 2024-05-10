Top track

Afflecks Palace

Omeara
Fri, 10 May 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since their inception in summer 2019 following a jam session between friends and an unshakable catchy hook , Afflecks Palace have always taken a truly DIY approach. Choosing to write, produce and release music through their own indie label; Spirit Of Spike Read more

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Afflecks Palace

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

