DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Every Friday the music hub of Poblenou invites you to a different and unique #AfterWork in Barcelona. Surely you've already heard of @bridge48studios, but you have to come and experience it from the inside. While some listen to the set of the DJs, others e...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.