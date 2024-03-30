DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stockton Calling 2024

Multiple Venues - Stockton on Tees
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 1:00 pm
GigsStockton-on-Tees
£40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Discover your next favourite band at Stockton Calling

Stockton Calling is a day-long music festival that takes place across various venues within Stockton Town Centre in northeast England.

Promoted by ARC, KU Promotions, and Tees Music Alliance. The fest Read more

Presented by ARC Stockton Arts Centre, TMA and KU Promotions.

Venue

Multiple Venues - Stockton on Tees

28 High St, Stockton-on-Tees TS18 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.