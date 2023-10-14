Top track

Fire

DUSKWAVES

Strongroom Bar
Sat, 14 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DUSKWAVES is coming to London town, and you won’t want to miss it. Imagine a fusion of synthwave, retrowave, and electronic beats, all delivered by a mix of talented bands and DJs.

Lineup:

- Aisle 9 has been rocking the music scene for almost 30 years, Read more

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Aisle 9, Natalie Gray, AUW and 2 more

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
300 capacity

