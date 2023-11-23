Top track

Joanna release party

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.44

Joanna - WHERE'S THE LIGHT ?
About

2 ans après Sérotonine, Joanna est de retour avec « WHERE'S THE LIGHT ? », son deuxième album solo. « J'apprends à vivre avec ma sensibilité, ses trésors et entrevoir la lumière malgré l’ombre très présente dans notre quotidien. Au-delà d’un projet musical Read more

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Joanna

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

