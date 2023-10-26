DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HEAL + STA

Heliogàbal
Thu, 26 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Segona nit del cicle Segells residents amb Primavera Sound a l'Heliogàbal:

HEAL solquen les aigües del indie rock, el slowcore i el folk distorsionat amb un estil completament propi; són força, són delicadesa, són emoció visceral, són originalitat. La sev Read more

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

HEAL, STA

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.