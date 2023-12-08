Top track

Craig Connelly & Christina Novelli - Black Hole

Trance Gate 2023

Tunnel Club
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
About

Trance Gate torna al Tunnel Club di Milano con il super ospite Craig Connelly e con Francesco Sambero e Voolgarizm. Prepare to Dance!

Questo è un evento 21+

Presentato da Tunnel Club Milan

Lineup

Francesco Sambero, Craig Connelly, Voolgarizm

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

