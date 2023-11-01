Top track

Myra - Pom Pom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Boum 3 : Myra, Noée, Martinx, Seko

Badaboum
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Myra - Pom Pom
Got a code?

About

La Boum 3 : Myra, Noée, Martinx, Seko & more

________________________

🎟 NOS TARIFS :

Early Birds : 14€ hors frais de loc

Regular : 16€

Late : 18€

L’accès à l’événement est interdit aux personnes mineurs qui ne sont pas accompag Read more

Présenté par Badaboum.

Lineup

Myra

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.