DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Half-Lung Club Club w/ Dead Slow Hoot, Livestock & more

The George Tavern
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Half-Lung Club host their second Half-Lung Club Club at The George Tavern on Sunday December 3rd, with music from Half-Lung Club, Dead Slow Hoot and Plant Life.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Half-Lung Club

Lineup

1
Plant Life, Livestock, Dead Slow Hoot and 1 more

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

