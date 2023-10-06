DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Palas Club

Cadavra
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Palas club tiene preparados dos eventos estelares este Octubre!

Sí aun no cruzaste nuestro telón y perteneces a nuestro prestigioso club tienes dos oportunidades este mes.

El 6 de octubre contaremos con Ray Okpara y Álvaro Medina en la planta de abaj Read more

Organizado por CADAVRA.

Lineup

1
Ray Okpara, Álvaro Medina, Carlos Abarca and 1 more

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

