Devil Master at Nineteen Seventy Eight

Nineteen Seventy Eight
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
About

Devil Master, Fuming Mouth, Final Gasp, Live at Nineteen Seventy Eight.

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Lineup

Devil Master, Fuming Mouth, Final Gasp

Venue

Nineteen Seventy Eight

1978 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6R 1W6, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

