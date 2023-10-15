Top track

Careful Gaze, Seneca Burns, Soul Searcher + more

Amityville Music Hall
Sun, 15 Oct, 6:00 pm
About

Sunday, October 15th

Careful Gaze

Seneca Burns

Soul Searcher

Feed the Addiction

Sunhaven

Null Body

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

6 PM

16+

$12 ADV

$15 DOS

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Doors open6:00 pm

