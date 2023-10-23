Top track

Katy Rea, Goodfight - Why Tony? (Test Dream)

1 Year Anniversary of “There is Less Sun” Withe w/ H Pruz and Katy Rea

Purgatory
Mon, 23 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Withe headlines Purgatory for the 1-year anniversary of their 2022 release, “There is Less Sun”, with support from H. Pruz and Katy Rea!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Katy Rea

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

