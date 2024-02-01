Top track

Kaia Kater + Cali Santo

The Folklore Rooms
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:00 pm
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Montreal-born Grenadian-Canadian Kaia Kater's jazz-fueled voice and deft songcraft have garnered acclaim from NPR's Tiny Desk, The Guardian, Rolling Stone and No Depression. Through her artful banjo playing and lush songwriting, Kaia draws on influences ro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Kaia Kater

The Folklore Rooms

12 North St, Brighton BN1 3GJ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

