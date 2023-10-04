Top track

Tahini and Darlink: Brokeback Ankle

Doña
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Remember that time Tahini jumped off the bar at superstore into the splits, broke her ankle and wound up in bed for two months? Well, Darlink does and she has a few things to say about it. Brokeback Ankle is a roast, a kiki, a fundraiser, and musical extra Read more

Presented by Tahini Molasses and Darlink Dick.

Lineup

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

