DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
biVio nascono come duo acustico a Parigi nel 2018, dall’incontro della cantante italiana Natalia Bacalov ed il chitarrista francese Martin Sevrin.
N e l 2 0 1 9 pubblicano il primo videoclip “Martin Eden” per la regia d i T i b o r Lodowsky. D u r a n t e
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.