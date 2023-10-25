DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The New Raemon: CONCERT + PRE-ESCOLTA NOU DISC

Heliogàbal
Wed, 25 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€19.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pre-escolta privada del nou disc de THE NEW RAEMON dies abans de la seva sortida + Concert a trio amb Ricky Lavado (Standstill, Egon Soda, La Joia) a la bateria, Leia Rodríguez (Mourn, Leia Destruye) al baix i Ramón Rodríguez a la guitarra i veu. Tots els Read more

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

The New Raemon

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

