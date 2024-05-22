Top track

Brimheim - Four Chambers

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BRIMHEIM

The Lexington
Wed, 22 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brimheim - Four Chambers
Got a code?

About

Brimheim’s debut album can't hate myself into a different shape was one of the most celebrated Danish albums in 2022 and also captured attention from international audiences with performances at The Great Escape, Eurosonic Festival, Reeperbahn Festival, By Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Brimheim

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.