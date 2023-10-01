DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House O Drome

211
Sun, 1 Oct, 3:00 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗘 𝗢'𝗗𝗥𝗢𝗠𝗘 présente :

𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙀 𝙐𝙋

𝗝𝗜𝗠𝗠𝗬 𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗢 (𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗬𝗟 𝗦𝗘𝗧)

Dj depuis le milieu des années 90, JIMMY DISCO a acquis une solide expérience avec une énergie communicative qu'il apporte dans ses sets, en mélangeant une disco Read more

Présenté par croixement pour tous.

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.