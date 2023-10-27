DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Origins: Batu & more TBA

FOLD
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Timedance boss Batu, returns to FOLD on October 27 for what’s set to be another another mind bending performance in Canning Town.

As an artist, Batu continually strikes out on his own, rightly hailed for his distinctive slant on modernist techno and exper Read more

Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
Lineup

Batu

Venue

FOLD

Gillian House, Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

