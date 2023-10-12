DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Parade Électronique 2023: Many More Voices

Teatro Arsenale
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PARADE ÉLECTRONIQUE 2023

OTTOBRE - NOVEMBRE

Fabbrica del Vapore / Teatro Arsenale, MILANO

12 Ottobre h.20:30 @ Teatro Arsenale

'MANY MORE VOICES' con David Moss e Tempo Reale Firenze

Presentato alla Biennale di Venezia nel 2024, Many More Voices è il Read more

Presentato da MMT Creative Lab.

Lineup

David Moss

Venue

Teatro Arsenale

Via Cesare Correnti 11, 20123 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.