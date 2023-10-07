DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ZEITGEIST x OVERGROUND w/ ROMAN FLÜGEL

FVTVR
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Zeitgeist x Overground : Roman Flügel, Edouard!, Moon, Daniel Weil, Cumhur Jay

Figure de la musique électronique allemande depuis les années 90, Roman Flügel est l'invité spécial de la prochaine collaboration entre Zeitgeist et Overground prévue le 7 octo Read more

Presented by FVTVR.
Lineup

Roman Flügel, Daniel Weil, Jay Cumhur

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends7:00 am
1000 capacity

