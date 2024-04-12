Top track

Yard Act : Dream Job Tour 2024

Transbordeur
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
About

Le post punk a de l'avenir devant lui avec YARD ACT.

YARD ACT s'est formé à Leeds en septembre 2019 lorsque Ryan Needham s'est retrouvé à vivre temporairement dans la chambre d'amis de James Smith. Les deux étaient compagnons de pub depuis des années, mai Read more

Présenté par SAS Transmission.

Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

