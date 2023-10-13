DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Apertura de puertas 00:30H.
Entrada anticipada con copa hasta la 2:30H, a partir de las 2:30H sin copa.
Hora límite de entrada a las 5:00H.
Prohibida la entrada a menores de 18 años.
Prohibido el acceso a personas que se comporten de manera violenta, que p
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.