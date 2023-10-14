DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Game on Manchester!!! Following the incredible success of our last Game Night Party, we're back with a bang!
Out of Office Game Night Party is Manchester's Best Game Night Party where you enjoy:
Competitive and fun games.
Great vibes with both old and n
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.