OOO: Game Night Party

1UP
Sat, 14 Oct, 5:00 pm
PartyManchester
From £14.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following the success of our last Game Night Party, we're happy to announce another Game Night Party!!

Get your squad together! We are about to enjoy competitive games with old and new friends, and party to the rhythm of old and new school anthems!

Presented by Out of Office.

Lineup

Venue

1UP

657 Wilmslow Road, Manchester, M20 6RA, United Kingdom
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am

