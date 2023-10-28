Top track

The Shadracks - Pray

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Shadracks + Muerte En El Parque

The Waiting Room
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Shadracks - Pray
Got a code?

About

Fan Club Halloween Special

The Shadracks + Muerte En El Parque LIVE

DJs Rhys Webb, Huddie Shadrack, Faris Badwan and Jordan Cook

Expect Punk, Post Punk, Rock 'n' Roll

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Fan Club.

Lineup

Parque en el Espacio, The Shadracks

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.