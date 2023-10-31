Top track

Geek Music - The Exorcist: Main Theme: Tubular Bells

Horror Movie Night

Supersonic
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€5.50

About

Horror Movie Night : on va plonger dans l'obscurité !

La nuit du mardi 31 octobre, le Supersonic Club se transformera en salle de cinéma de l'horreur. L'Exorciste, Shining, Carrie au bal du diable, Halloween, Le Silence des Agneaux, Le Projet Blair Witch, Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France

Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

