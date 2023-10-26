Top track

Liana Flores // Samuel Slater

Next Door Records
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Liana Flores bio: English-Brazilian singer-songwriter influenced by bossa nova, 60s folk and the Romantic poets, calling to mind artists such as Vashti Bunyan and Astrud Gilberto. Aims to open a window to the sublime in the everyday, simplicity, emotional Read more

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Liana Flores

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

