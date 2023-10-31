DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

in the loft: Peven Everett (Live)

Night Tales Loft
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
£40
About

for the next edition of our live series we are honoured to have the legend of house, garage, r&b @everett.peven join us for a very exclusive intimate live performance.

with his signature soulful harmonies, Peven is an artist and voice of an entire generat Read more

Presented by Night Tales Loft.

Lineup

PEVEN EVERETT

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

