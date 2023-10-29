DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tedd Patterson, Steve Martinez Sr.

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sun, 29 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

House Music at its finest from two of the most esteemed members of the worldwide music community - the internationally celebrated Producer / DJ star Tedd Patterson and one of the industry's most well-liked and respected musical talents Steve Martinez Sr. Read more

Presented by Dance.Here.Now. & Nervous Records

Lineup

Tedd Patterson

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.