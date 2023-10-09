DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Midnight Momentum w/MoreSoupPlease, Fortunes, Snips

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Mon, 9 Oct, 10:00 pm
From $12.36
Join us for an uptempo dance party that’s all about exploring different genres like Deep House, Techno, UK Garage, Amapiano, Jersey Club, New Orleans Bounce, and endless remixes. It’s the ultimate dance experience where you can let loose and groove to non- Read more

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.
Lineup

MoreSoupPlease, Fortunes., DJ Snips

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

