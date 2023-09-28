Top track

Prince of Queens - Cumbia Por Las Sombras (feat. Hellotones & Sonidera Blues)

Club Fantasma: Manuka Honey, Joselo, Hellotones

Paragon
Thu, 28 Sept, 9:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$17

About

Welcome to Club Fantasma.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Paragon.

Lineup

Manuka Honey, hellotones

Venue

Paragon

990 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

