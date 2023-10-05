DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Thriving in Relationships with ADHD

MK11 Live Music Venue & Sports Bar
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
TalkWolverton
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Are you facing relationship challenges and seeking to understand the role ADHD can play? You're not alone. Many adults with ADHD find that relationship problems are among their most pressing concerns when seeking a diagnosis. From poor organisation to diff Read more

Presented by Seed Talks

Lineup

Venue

MK11 Live Music Venue & Sports Bar

Keller Cl, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.