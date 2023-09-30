Top track

Matt Sassari w. Dimmish, Rich NxT and Avante

MUSICA NYC
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:00 pm
French house and techno dynamo Matt Sassari brings his thundering, bass-riddled house and techno energy back to NYC on September 30 for some late-night business at Manhattan’s largest dance venue, MUSICA.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Gray Area.

1
Matt Sassari, Dimmish, Rich Nxt and 1 more

MUSICA NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

