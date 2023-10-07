Top track

Body Horror - The Gimp's Gimp

Johnny's Fundraiser Show ft. Body Horror, Fat Concubine, Dunce Imp, Catholic Block

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bands and artists uniting to raise money to help our pal, local musician and artist Johnny Rivo beat the cancer that he has been battling without a break for 6 years.

We decided to do what we do best and put on a loud, noisy, sweaty show, with the help of Read more

Presented by Flash Delirium.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Dunce Imp, Catholic Block, Fat Concubine and 1 more

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:00 pm
180 capacity

