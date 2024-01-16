Top track

Summertime Thing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chuck Prophet in a Rare Solo Performance

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Summertime Thing
Got a code?

About

Chuck Prophet live at Eddie's Attic!

Since his neo-psychedelic Green On Red days, Chuck Prophet has been turning out country, folk, blues, and Brill Building classicism. After a false start recording in his hometown of San Francisco, Prophet decided to ge Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Chuck Prophet

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.