AMANTES DEL FUTURO - Amor Traicionado (feat. Sofía Espinosa)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CUMBIÓDROMO: Amantes del Futuro + grupos invitados

El Sol
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
From €14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Prepárate para el CUMBIÓDROMO, organizado por La Parcería en la sala El Sol el próximo 19 de octubre. Una fiesta sin pausa, con la actuación estelar de LOS AMANTES DEL FUTURO, acompañados por LA CRIBA PSICOTROPICAL y por LOS JUSTICIEROS, como artistas invi Read more

Organizado por El Sol.
Lineup

Los Justicieros, Criba, Amantes del futuro

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

