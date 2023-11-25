Top track

Joy Orbison + Moova + Jamurai

Headrow House
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We welcome one of the stalwarts of the UK Sound to Headrow House for a very special intimate party...

One of the UK club scene's most celebrated figures, Joy Orbison has consistently received acclaim for his forward-thinking productions as well as his hyp Read more

Presented by Natural Selection.

Lineup

JAMURAI, Moova, Joy Orbison

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

