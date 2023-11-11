DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Roof Show! Joudy, Tetchy, DRÄGER, Ultra Major (album release), Scoville Unit, Rat Motel, Laurel Canyon, Nihiloceros, + DJ Britt Jones

Our Wicked Lady
Sat, 11 Nov, 3:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ultra Major Album Release!

Rooftop is open-air, covered and heated when needed.

$15 adv/ $18 cash at door

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Our Wicked Lady.

Nihiloceros, Laurel Canyon, Rat Motel and 5 more

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

