Top track

Gallowdance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lebanon Hanover with Bootblacks and Andi in New York

The Brooklyn Monarch
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $52.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gallowdance
Got a code?

About

Minty Boi Presents

Lebanon Hanover with Bootblacks and Andi

The Brooklyn Monarch

all ages / 8pm

All ages

Presented by Minty Boi.

Lineup

Lebanon Hanover

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.