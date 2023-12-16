Top track

Cosmic Gate & JES - Fall Into You

Cosmic Gate in Paris

Le Flow
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJParis
From €35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Deep Events est heureux d'accueillir le duo allemand pour sa première venue à Paris

FULL LINE UP TO BE ANNOUNCED

GRAMMY ® nominated trance legends Cosmic Gate aka Nic Chagall and Bossi have proved to be a matchless musical union. The last 20 Years set th Read more

Présenté par Deep Events.

Lineup

Cosmic Gate

Venue

Le Flow

4 Port des Invalides, 75007 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

