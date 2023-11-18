Top track

Dear Sweet Rosie

Freya Beer

The Castle Hotel
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailed as ‘a raw and thrilling new talent’, Freya Beer is a singer-songwriter based in West London. Inspired by art and literature, alternative fashion and music, Freya distills her disparate influences through a gothic soul and devil-may-care spirit that Read more

Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Venue

The Castle Hotel

66 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LE
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

