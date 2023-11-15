Top track

Albert Newton + Lee-Ann Curren

La Boule Noire
Wed, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

En attendant la sortie de son premier album prévu début 2024, l'artiste franco-britannique Albert Newton sera en concert à La Boule Noire le mercredi 15 novembre !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Vedettes et La Boule Noire

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

