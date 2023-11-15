DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
En attendant la sortie de son premier album prévu début 2024, l'artiste franco-britannique Albert Newton sera en concert à La Boule Noire le mercredi 15 novembre !
Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.