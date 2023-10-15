DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Glen Matlock: Live + Q&A + Book Signing

Rough Trade Bristol
Sun, 15 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
£24.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present a special in-store performance, Q&A and signing with Glen Matlock. This unique event celebrates the release of Glen's new book 'Triggers: A Life In Music' released via Nine Eight Books.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Glen Matlock

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

